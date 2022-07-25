SWAYAM Exam Registration for January 2022 Semester Courses

The exam registration form for the January 2022 semester courses offered by the National Coordinators on the SWAYAM platform has started. Candidates can complete the registration form on the SWAYAM platform website — swayam.nta.ac.in.

As per the notification, the last date of fee payment through credit card, debit card, net banking, and UPl is on August 5. Further, candidates and also apply for corrections of particulars of the application form on the website. The form correction date will be open from August 7-August 10.

The exam dates have not yet been announced. The National Testing Agency will make an announcement once the exam dates are available (NTA). According to a notice given to the University Grants Commission (UGC), exams will be offered for 348 courses over two days in two sessions lasting three hours each. NTA will administer the tests at testing facilities all around the nation.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC), the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL), and others are among the National Coordinators.

UGC additionally requested that students continue to check the NTA website, nta.ac.in, for updates on the tests for the January 2022 semester courses that the National Coordinators offered on the SWAYAM platform.

Meanwhile, UGC has changed the distance learning rules aiming at enrolling more foreign students in India. Under the 2020 regulations, only a passport was considered valid identification for international students, however, now universities will accept any national identity card with a photograph.

