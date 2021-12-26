SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Exam Datesheet Released, to be Held on February 18 & 19

The datesheet of the July 2021 semester exams of the online courses offered by SWAYAM has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at the official website at nta.ac.in and swayam.nta.ac.in. The website offers a total of 300 courses and all the exams will be held on February 18 and 19, as per the official website.

The exams will be held in two shifts each day. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon and the second one will be from 3 pm to 6 pm. While all exams will be held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode, some will also be held in the pen and paper mode. The detailed datesheet along with the course titles and ids have been released by the agency on the official site.

“In continuation to the Public Notice dated 16 December 2021 regarding Online Application for Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) for certification to various SWAYAM Courses for the July 2021 Semester, it is hereby informed that National Testing Agency ( NTA) will be conducting SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Examinations on 18 and 19 February 2022 (Courses wise Exam Schedule is attached at Annexure-I)," reads the official notice.

The candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA websites for the latest updates. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011- 4075 9000 or write to NTA at swayam@nta.ac.in.

The NTA has also begun the online applications for the July semester of certification programmes. The last date to register is January 3. Candidates will be able to make any corrections in the application form between January 4 and 6. Candidates belonging to the unreserved category will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000 while andidates belonging to the reserved categories including SC, ST, OBC-NL and PwD have been given a discount of Rs 500 in the application fee.

