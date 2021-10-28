Swiss School of Business, upGrad Jointly Offer Executive MBA

Edtech platform upGrad launched a one-year Executive MBA program in partnership with the Swiss School of Business and Management (SSBM) Geneva. It is ideally suited for managers who are looking for career acceleration without having to quit their jobs. This is the second programme with the university after the Doctor in Business Administration was launched earlier this year by the edtech company.

The executive MBA programme is designed to provide a 360-degree management experience to learners at 1/10th of the offline cost, says upGrad. It includes a holistic mix of synchronous and asynchronous learning in the form of live and recorded lectures by global faculty and industry leaders. The course also involves case-study pedagogy, industry-driven projects, and graded assignments which can further help them attain a globally recognised degree and managerial skills at the same time.

“As per a recent report, management courses have witnessed a steady rise in seats over the past 5 years and touched the count of 4.04L, while the total no of engineering seats in India has fallen to the lowest tally in the last 10 years to 23.6L," says upGrad.

D Mario Silic, PhD, University of St Gallen, Switzerland says the executive MBA program will provide “insights into the complexities, solutions, and challenges of executive management."

Commenting on the launch, Arjun Mohan, CEO - India, upGrad says, We are committed to our goal of making India’s workforce future-ready by providing them with a highly effective global and affordable online education. Hence, the extension of our partnership with SSBM Geneva, which has also been ranked amongst the top global B-Schools bears testimony to our robust infrastructure for delivering an immersive learning experience. We are constantly enhancing our program portfolio for all of those ambitious professionals who are interested in a substantial career acceleration over just a career switch."

