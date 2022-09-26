Home » News » education-career » Symbiosis Centre of Management, HR Concludes Placement, Highest Offer at Rs 61.50 Lakh

Symbiosis Centre of Management, HR Concludes Placement, Highest Offer at Rs 61.50 Lakh

Symbiosis Centre of Management & Human Resource Development (SCMHRD), Pune ha concluded its campus placement drive. This year, the institute has recorded the highest international package this year of Rs 61.50 lakhs per annually.

This year, the highest domestic package secured by the final year student of MBA, MBA - BA, and MBA – IDM stood at Rs 35.50 lakhs, Rs 32 lakhs, and Rs 26.50 lakhs per annum, respectively. The average package for the batch was Rs 20.40 lakhs (MBA), Rs 17.30 lakhs (MBA-BA), and Rs14.31 lakhs (MBA-IDM) per annum. Furthermore, the Institute’s Summer Placement Highlights for the MBA batch of 2022-24 were remarkable. The average stipend stood at Rs 2.47 lakhs.

Commenting on the successful campus recruitment, Dr. Netra Neelam, Director of Symbiosis Centre of Management & Human Resource (SCMHRD) said, “We are delighted to host another highly successful placement season and would like to thank the esteemed recruiters for extending their support to our students. It is a testament to the industry-relevant curriculum and dynamic pedagogy followed at the institute."

As per the institute, the recruitment drive saw the participation of over more than 110 national and international companies spanning various industries and domains offering global opportunities to the students. Leading recruiters at the drive included ABInBev, DE Shaw, Deloitte, Diageo, EY, Flipkart, Google, HSBC, ITC, Media.net, Philips, Reliance Industries Limited, Tolaram, Udaan, Vedanta, VI, Wipro, ZS to name a few.

