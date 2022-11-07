Symbiosis Placement Drive Begins, Highest Package at Rs 67.11 Lakh From US-Based Firm

Symbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB), a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), is holding a placement drive for the batch of 2020-22. The highlights salary offered during this placement season has touched Rs 67.11 Lakh. The salary offered is from a foreign firm and in the international CTC, it would amount to 82000 USD. The highest domestic CTC has reached Rs 20.17 lakh per anum, the average and median domestic CTC were Rs 11.32 LPA and Rs 11.02 LPA, respectively.

For the batch 2021-23 batch, the highest placement offered so far is Rs 39 LPA and the highest pre-placement offer (PPO) offered is Rs 34 LPA.

The highest domestic salary for MBA in Agribusiness was Rs 16.80 LPA. The median and average salary amounted to Rs 9.96 and Rs 10.37 LPA, respectively. A whopping 82000 USD was offered as the highest international salary. The international job offers had a median and average salary of Rs 17.55 LPA and Rs 29.52 LPA respectively.

For MBA in Energy and Environment the highest, average, and median salaries were Rs 15.42 LPA, Rs 10.16 LPA, and Rs 9.72 LPA respectively.

Felicitating the students on their achievements, Dr. Asmita Chitnis, Director of SIIB said, “This placement season is a testament to our tireless efforts in imparting world-class education and developing forward-thinking alumni. We congratulate our students for their grit and wish them the very best for the forthcoming chapter of their life. The institute has immense gratitude towards long-standing industry connections and the new recruiters alike."

Owing to the thrust on ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) in the discipline, many companies offered roles in ESG and other allied areas. Some of the roles offered were in Sustainability & Climate Change Consulting, ESG data analytics, Business Analyst, Sales and Management, Supply chain management, etc.

