T-Hub Unveils World’s Largest Innovation Campus in India

T-Hub, Telangana’s government innovation ecosystem, on Tuesday announced the inauguration of the ‘world’s largest innovation campus’ in Hyderabad. Under this campus, T-Hub will support over 2000 startups by providing them with access to 6Ms (Mentors, Market, Motivation, Manpower, Money and Methodologies) and 2Ps (Partnerships and Policy Advisory), claimed the press release issued by T Hub.

T-Hub’s new innovation campus which is T-shaped, and is built-up in an area of 5,82,689 sq. ft, aims to impact at least 20,000 startups through its various program interventions in the next five years.

The inauguration of the new campus was witnessed by K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chief Minister of Telangana; Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT), Government of Telangana; Vani Kola, Managing Director at Kalaari; Varun Thamba, Director, Data and Analytics CoE: Indian Subcontinent, SAP; MSR, CEO, T-Hub; among others.

The inaugural event focussed on the theme of ‘Trailblazing Telangana’ with engaging and interactive sessions, such as T-Hub Talks - a TEDx format session, Fireside Chats, Masterclass, Panel Discussions, etc. The event will begin with a keynote speech from the popular Tollywood actor turned investor and entrepreneur – Rana Daggubati.

During the launch, K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chief Minister of Telangana, said, “T-Hub has evolved from a startup incubator to an innovation hub in India and beyond in the past six years. It has emerged as a strong organisation that is focused on outcome-driven initiatives, and it is well-positioned to back the global aspirations and ambitions of our entrepreneurs."

KT Rama Rao, Minister of IT, Industries, MA&UD, Government of Telangana said, “Over six years, T-Hub has become a credible icon from India across the world for entrepreneurship and innovation. Telangana Government’s progressive startup policies and ease of the business environment have flourished into strong partnerships with global corporations and academics. The idea of T-Hub that started as an Incubation centre is now the world’s largest innovation hub that has scaled up over 1000 startups and aims to further impact thousands more startups in the near future.

