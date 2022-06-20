Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th Results: TN SSLC, Plus Two Marks at tnresults.nic.in, Here's When, How & Where to Get Marksheets

Tamil Nadu Board results including both sslc result and plus two (+2) result will be available at Digilocker — the online platform of the government. Here’s how to check results at the same -

Step 1: Visit the Digilocker website- digilocker.gov.in. You can also download the Digilocker app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Then, in the upper left corner of the webpage, click on sign up.

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card name, date of birth, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhar number, and a six-digit security PIN.

Step 4: Login using your credentials.

Step 5: Now, under the ‘education’ category, choose the Tamil Nadu board

Step 6: Choose the TN SSLC exam result 2022 category.

Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number, and the result will be shown on your screen.