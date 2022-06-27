Tamil Nadu 11th Results at tnresults.nic.in: Steps to Download Plus One Marksheet

Nearly 8 lakh students who took the Tamil Nady class 11 exams can check their results online today, June 27. The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu had announced that it will release the TN +1 results at dge.tn.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in, and tnresults.nic.in. Last year, all students who registered in class 11 were promoted to class 12 without exams while in 2020, the pass percentage was at 97.04 per cent. In 2019, the pass percentage was at 95% while in 2018 and 17, as many as 91.3 per cent and 92.1 per cent of students passed, respectively.

Students need to keep their admit cards handy to check their marks online. The roll number, date of birth as mentioned on the admit card will be used as the credentials to check their results online. Students can also go to their respective schools to check their results. The official mark sheet will be released later and for admission to TN +2, the online result will act as a provisional mark sheet.

Advertisement

TN +1, 11th Results: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website, dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log in using credentials

Step 4: Result is available, download

Students need to ensure their results are error-free. The result should check -

— Name, personal details

— Exam centre, venue, other details

— Marks Calculation

— Pass/ Fail status

— Percentage and Grades

— Spelling

In case of any error, students need to get in touch with authorities at the earliest and get it corrected.

Advertisement

To be considered as passing in TN +1 or TN 11th, students need to obtain at least 35 per cent marks. Students will also get grades along with marks. To be able to pass, students need at least D grade. Those getting an E will have to take compartmental exams.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.