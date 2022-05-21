Tamil Nadu +2 Exam: Son Writes HSC Exam Hours After Father Dies

A student of The Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) appeared for the +2 exam hours after his father died of a heart attack. An example for many, the brave student, Santosh, wrote the class 12 examination in Manamadurai after his father died of a heart attack in the early hours of the morning.

The student’s father, Muthu (48) hails from Manamadurai Railway Colony, Sivagangai District. He has been running a two-wheeler repair shop. He was treated at the hospital a few months ago and has returned home. The father died of chest pain the morning of May 20. After being encouraged by relatives, his son Santosh went to give the exam. His relatives dropped him off in on a bike for the physics exam held on Friday.

The Tamil Nadu board HSC exams are being held this month. It began on May 5 and will continue till 28. while the SSC exams are being held from May 6 to May 30 The results for class 12 will be announced June 23, and for class 10 it will be declared on June 17.

The board is conducting the SSC and HSC exams after a gap of two years. It had used an alternative mode of assessment for class 10 and 12 students to evaluate the students and prepare the results in 2021. All students were declared pass last year.

The TN +2 exam is being held from 10 am. Students are given an additional 10 minutes to read the question paper and five minutes to verify the particulars. As per the Directorate of Government Exam (DGE), the answer sheet will be distributed from 10:15 am and the exam will conclude at 1:15 pm.

Students need to score at least 35 per cent marks to clear the exam. Students need to pass each subject separately as well as all subjects overall. For subjects having theory and practical parts, it is important to pass both sections of the exams separately.

