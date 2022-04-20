Tamil Nadu Board Issues Admit Cards for Classes 10, 11, 12 Private Candidates, How to Download

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has released admit cards for the SSC, SSCL and HS final exam for private students. Students can check the admit cards at the official website — dge.tn.gov.in.

Tamil Nadu Board Admit Cards for Classes 10, 11, 12 Private Candidates: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of TNDGE

Step 2: Click on the private candidates hall tickets link on the homepage

Step 3: Log in using your application number and date of birth

Step 4: Download and take a print out of the admit card for future use.

Candidates appearing the exam must remember to take a hardcopy of the hall tickets on the day of the exam. Without it, they will not be allowed to enter the exam centres. Besides, they must cross-check all the details on the card such as their name, application name, subjects they will be appearing for, exam centre, timing, guidelines to follow on the day of the exam, etc. In case of any discrepancies, report to the authorities immediately.

The board has also released the date sheet for the class 10 and class 12 board exams for this year for regular students. The board has scheduled the examination for both classes in May. The exams will begin on May 5 and continue till May 30.

According to the date sheet released by Tamil Nadu, the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination or class 10 exams will start on May 6 with the last exam to be held on May 30. Whereas the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Certificate (TNHSC) or class 12 exams are scheduled to be held between May 5 to May 28. Students can check the complete date sheet below:

TN SSLC Date sheet:

May 6 – Language

May 14 – Optional Language

May 18 – English

May 21 – Vocational Subject

May 24 – Mathematics

May 26 – Science

May 30 – Social Science

TN HSC Date sheet:

May 5 – Language

May 9 – English

May 11 -Communicative English, Ethics And Indian Culture, Computer Science, Computer Applications, Bio-Chemistry, Advanced Language (Tamil), Home Science, Political Science, Statistics

May 13 – Chemistry, Accountancy, Geography

May 17 - Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Micro Biology, Nutrition and Dietetics, Textile and Dress Designing, Food Service Management, Agricultural Science, Nursing (General), Nursing Vocational

May 20- Physics, Economics, Computer Technology

May 23- Biology, Botany, History, Business, Mathematics And Statistics, Basic Electrical Engineering, Basic Electronics Engineering, Basic Civil Engineering, Basic Automobile Engineering, Basic Mechanical Engineering, Textile Technology, Office Management and Secretaryship

May 28 - Vocational Subjects

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyamozhi has announced that the class 10, 12 board exams 2022 will be held at the end of May. He also said that the class 11 final exams will also be held this year and that suggestions are being made to hold the exams for class 11 exams in late April or May.

