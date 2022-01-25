Tamil Nadu Classes 10, 11, 12 Exams in May-End: School Education Minister

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyamozhi has announced that the class 10, 12 board exams 2022 will be held at the end of May. He also said that the class 11 final exams will also be held this year and that suggestions are being made to hold the exams for classes 10, 11, and 12 in late April or May.

Poyamozhi spoke about the board exams while he was at the Chennai General Secretariat launching a departmental inquiry into the suicide of a student at Ariyalur, Lavanya. He further added that the schools in the state would be closed until January 31, and the decision to reopen the schools would be taken after conducting a review meeting with medical experts on the Covid-19 situation in the state.

As classes have been held in online mode for the most part of the academic year, most states are uncertain about when to conduct the board exams. Tamil Nadu too is yet to announce a final exam pattern for its class 10, 12 students. CBSE, CISCE are holding boards twice this year and both term exams will be held in different patterns. For Tamil Nadu, as of now, the exams will be held once a year and in the same format.

With the increasing cases of Covid-19 across states, several state boards have made a few changes in the upcoming board exams and are also yet to declare a final exam date. While Bihar has said it is vaccinating students before conducting the board exams, Madhya Pradesh board has shifted the pre-board exams for classes 10 and 12 to take home mode. This means students can appear for the exams while sitting at their homes. The step was taken due to a rise in the Covid-19 cases. It had earlier been announced that the practical exams will begin on February 12 and continue till March 31 along with the theory exam.

