Tamil Nadu Governor Returns Anti-NEET Bill, 'CM Sir Help Me' Photo Surfaces Online

In a revelation of confrontation with the Tamil Nadu government, Governor RN Ravi has returned the anti-NEET Bill to TN Assembly Speaker M Appavu stating that the bill was against the interest of students, especially those from rural areas and poor families and recommended to reconsider it.

The communique from the Raj Bhavan said, ‘The Governor is of the opinion that the Bill is against the interests of the students, especially the rural and economically poor students of the State. Hence, the Governor has returned the Bill to the Speaker, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on February 1 with detailed reasons, for its reconsideration by the House. The Supreme Court had comprehensively examined the issue especially from the social justice perspective in the petition filed by the Christian Medical College, Vellore and upheld NEET as it prevents economic exploitation of poor students and is in furtherance of social justice,’ the statement said.

Incidentally, on February 3, while on the way to assembly, CM MK Stalin stopped his convey to meet a student who was seen standing at Chennai’s TTK road holding up a placard stating ‘CM Sir Help Me’. The Chief Minister noticed and he got down to meet the student. The student, N Sathish from Andhra Pradesh, thanked CM Stalin for his continuous opposition to NEET and asked him to continue seeking exemption from the exam for the State.

Advertisement

Subsequently, Chief Minister MK Stalin called for an all-party meeting at the Secretariat on February 5 to discuss the further course of action to be taken over the matter. Apparently, Members from Tamil Nadu on February 3 staged a walkout from Lok Sabha protesting Governor’s decision to return the Bill and demanding his immediate recall.

Taking Governor’s move to Twitter, ‘GetOutRavi’ hashtag has been trending national wide by the netizens to express the agony. On the other hand, in a sharp reaction to TN Governor, a few politicians said “the Bill was against the interest of the entire state". While AIADMK blamed MK Stalin of trying to use NEET exemption and the campaign for social justice to cover up the impact of the anti-people governance in the last nine months of his administration.

“The Governor’s statement was unacceptable that the anti-NEET Bill was against the rural and economically background students. His comment will be examined and the Tamil Nadu government will make efforts to pass the anti-NEET Bill in the State Assembly again", Chief Minister Stalin said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.