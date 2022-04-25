Tamil Nadu Govt Has Powers to Appoint Vice Chancellors in State Universities

The vice-chancellors for the universities across Tamil Nadu will now be appointed by the state government. The Tamil Nadu assembly passed a resolution giving these powers to the government on Monday. BJP walked out after the State Government moved the bill based on the recommendations by the University Search committee.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that this is not a rare phenomenon, and the Gujarat government too holds the power to appoint vice-chancellors in state-based universities.

The main opposition AIADMK also staged a walkout ahead of the passage of the bill, taking exception to a remark on late chief minister J Jayalalithaa by Congress Legislature Party leader K Selvaperunthagai. Opposition PMK supported the bill.

The chief minister said the governor was the chancellor of 13 universities in the state, with the higher education minister being the pro-chancellor. As per the existing process too, Governor was consulted before selecting the vice-chancellors for state-based universities.

The state government can appoint the VCs for the following state universities: Madurai-Kamaraj University, Anna University, Bharathiar University, Bharathidasan University, Mother Teresa Women’s University, Alagappa University, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Periyar Univesity, Tamil Nadu Open University, Thiruvalluvar University, Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University, Annamalai University and the University of Madras

