Tamil Nadu Govt, IIT Madras to Update Digital Learning System in 6,000 Schools

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras researchers and Tamil Nadu’s department of school education have collaborated to improvise and update the existing digital learning platform to an assessment focused learning management system. Researchers of the institute will build a learning management system which will be deployed in newly built high-tech labs in 6,000 government schools to improve the quality of learning for 90 lakh students, it claims.

The entire initiative will be executed in three phases, said the IIT. The first phase will focus on content management for educational material and assessment, the second phase will work towards on delivery and feedback for educational material and assessment and the third phase will lay emphasis on data analytics, dashboards and reporting system.

The IIT Madras researchers will use their AI and data science expertise to come up with ways to improve the way assessments are conducted and framework for dissemination of educational material, it added. They will build on the education department’s recent efforts of a taxonomy based content mapping to build a wide range of tools. These include assessment creation, performance evaluation including fraud detection, and various dashboards to monitor the learning progression of students, as well as school and district-level monitoring.

Highlighting the importance of this project, Dr Nandan Sudarsanam, Associate Professor at the Department of Management Studies said, “The digital medium can allow us to customize content and monitor progress in ways that would otherwise be unimaginable. We seek to improve the quality of education by building a data-driven framework and a set of useful tools that run on this medium."

Thiru K Nanthakumar (IAS), Commissioner, Department of School Education of Tamil Nadu commented, “The state is moving towards a competency-based teaching and learning model. Our partnership with IIT-Madras is a critical step towards making this a reality for all government and government-aided school students. Through this initiative, we hope to make personalized learning pathways and targeted improvement in teaching and learning practices a possibility for students and teachers. This initiative will also be made completely open for students and teachers in private schools."

