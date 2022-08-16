Tamil Nadu Govt Offers Degree With Job Option at HCL for Tribal Students, Education Loans Available Too

The Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (TADCO) and HCL have collaborated to offer a degree along with placement opportunities. TADCO will also provide loans for the education fees. This scheme has been announced only for Adi Dravidian and tribal students who have passed class 12 in the academic years 2020-21, 2021-22. Those interested to apply at iei.tahdco.com.

Candidates who apply and get selected for the joint scheme will get an employment offer after completion of graduation. Furthermore, free training, a laptop, and an incentive of Rs 10,000 will be provided to the students enrolled through this scheme in the first year.

In the second year of the course, HCL will provide a job as per the skills suitable to the candidates. They will be provided with facilities to study a degree course in BITS Pilani, Shastra, and Amity universities. Candidates must note that to qualify for this programme, students seeking admission only in BITS Pilani must have scored more than 60 per cent in mathematics or business mathematics along with physics in graduation.

Meanwhile, former Chief Justice of India, and a sitting member of the Rajya Sabha, Ranjan Gogoi, has decided to donate his entire salary earned as a parliamentarian for students studying law. Those pursuing five-year law degree from any state will be provided the money as a scholarship. A fund has been created with the allowance that Gogoi has not taken so far.

“This money should be of good use to students, especially those studying law. I am sure that the allowance and salary that are due to be paid to me for the last two years will be good enough to fund the education of at least 10 to 15 students." the former CJI said.

