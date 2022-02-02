Tamil Nadu Govt School Headmaster, 2 teachers Suspended After Brawl

The Chief Education Officer (CEO) of Tiruvannamalai suspended a headmaster and two teachers of a government higher secondary school for holding a brawl on the school premises on January 27. The suspension happened after the video of the tussle went viral on social media.

The 58-year-old headmaster, Annamalai was serving at the government higher secondary school in Kadaladi in Kalasapakkam for the past two and a half years. He got in a fight with 50-year-old Chezhian, a differently-abled teacher who worked at the same school.

The teacher was alleged of taking frequent leaves without prior notice. Former principals at the schools had allegedly made a note in the attendance register stating that Chezhian had come to the school even though he had not turned up.

The new headmaster Annamalai, however, is said to be strict with students and teachers and would admit the students back only if parents come to school the next day if students take leave. Similarly, teachers who take leave without prior notice will be required to give an explanatory letter when they come to school the next day.

In this situation, there were frequent disputes between Annamalai and Chezhian. Subsequently, during the Republic day, a problem arose between the duo. The next day, Chezhian picked up an argument with headmaster Annamalai and the argument between the two turned into a tussle. Then they grabbed and assaulted each other, while attempts were made by other teachers to separate the two. Meanwhile, another teacher recorded video of the row and the video has been disseminated on social media.

Upon learning of this, the Thiruvannamalai District Chief Education Officer, Arulselvam, ordered an inquiry on the row. Eventually, the Education Department official handed over the investigation report to the office of the Chief Education Officer. Following this, the CEO ordered the suspension of Annamalai, Chezhian and Ramesh, the teacher who had videotaped the teachers’ brawl.

More than 350 students are studying at this government school in the Thiruvannamalai district. The school has more than 20 teachers.

