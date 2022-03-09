Tamil Nadu Govt Sets-up Committee to Formulate State Education Policy, Replace NEP

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister Ponmudi has said that a committee has been set up to formulate a state education policy. Chief Minister MK Stalin had earlier said that the state will not implement the National Education Policy 2020. The state policy will replace the national one, the Ponmudi added.

“An expert committee will be formed by the state govt to prepare a new State Education Policy," Stalin had said earlier. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) had opposed the NEP 2020 claiming that it enforces ‘Hindi’ as a language. It was part of their election manifesto as well. Stalin had also given the nation-wide meeting on NEP 2020 a miss which was called by former education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Not just NEP 2020, the Tamil Nadu government has also been opposing the national-level medical entrance exam — NEET. The state government had set up an expert panel to look into the social and economic implications of NEET which further found that students who have been enrolled in MBBS courses via NEET performed poorly in comparison to those enrolled based on class 12 marks.

It further added that the syllabus of NEET is inclined towards CBSE and thus government school students have a harder time cracking the exam. The report also highlighted that students from affluent families had more tendency to clear NEET as they get better access to coaching centres. It further said NEET is dangerous for the public health system.

Ponmudi was attending a two-day seminar jointly organized by the National Science and Technology Forum and the State Science and Technology Forum on the occasion of National Science and Mathematics Day at Loyola College, Chennai on March 8 and 9. It was then he announced about the committee being set-up.

He later told reporters that the curriculum of Anna University had changed after 25 years. The minister further added that the Government of Tamil Nadu will provide all assistance to students returning to the state from Ukraine to pursue higher education.

