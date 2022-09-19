Tamil Nadu Govt to Dissolve Classes 11, 12 With Less Than Minimum Strength, Transfer Students

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department is considering dissolving classes 11 and 12 in schools which do not have the minimum required strength and transferring the students enrolled to nearby government schools to ensure quality education.

The state government has advised that in schools located in a municipal corporation area the minimum strength in classes 11 and 12 should be at least 30 students and for schools in a rural area, the minimum number of students should be 15.

The state government has reportedly asked schools that up to 60 students in one section, 61-100 students in two sections, and additional sections for every additional 40 students is allowed, and measures should be taken to remove the courses running without minimum students and transfer the students to nearby schools.

Notably, in Tamil Nadu, postgraduate teacher posts are determined based on the number of students in Government/Municipal High Schools. In that regard, the Department of School Education has provided the District Principal Education Officers with important procedures regarding the determination of vacant postgraduate teacher positions in the current academic year.

The state government stated that in the current academic year, postgraduate teachers should be allocated posts based on the number of students uploaded on the EMIS website on August 31 and should follow a teacher-student ratio of 1:40 for classes 11 and 12.

