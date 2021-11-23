Tamil Nadu Has Highest Number of Women Entrepreneurs: IIT Madras Study

Among all the states in India, Tamil Nadu is the one that has the maximum number of women entrepreneurs, as per a study conducted by researchers of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. The study was conducted in Tamil Nadu between September and December 2019.

The study also revealed that various factors that helped women entrepreneurs in Tamil Nadu to survive and grow in their business include their ability and experience, networking opportunity, support from family, and institutional support.

The factors that were found to motivate women entrepreneurs to get into business were passion, the impulse to create something new, an affinity for challenges, creation of social values, desire for work-life balance, social support from the spouse and family, and institutional support such as government aid and subsidies.

The researchers conducted the study — All India report of Sixth Economic Census (2016), to understand why and how women entrepreneurs chose their path into entrepreneurship and continue along their path.

Although income and profit are usually low, the women entrepreneurs said they were satisfied and showed confidence in continuing the business. Most women entrepreneurs stated that having a business gave them a sense of accomplishment, financial security, career satisfaction, flexible working hours, and a sense of happiness to have the opportunity to influence others’ well-being.

Other key findings include the growth of women-run businesses is significantly dependent on the individual’s social support and formal institutional support, and entrepreneurship enhances the quality of life, mental health, and well-being of women.

It was conducted by Dr Rupashree Baral, Associate Professor Department of Management Studies along with Jasmine Banu, Doctoral Scholar, Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras. The findings were published as a research paper in the peer-reviewed journal Journal of Enterprising Communities: People and Places in the Global Economy.

