Tamil Nadu Launches Free JEE, NEET Coaching for Govt School Students

The Tamil Nadu school education department has rolled out a residential training programme for government schools students to help them crack national level competitive exams like IIT-JEE, NEET, CLAT and Chartered Accountancy exams.

The government has set up modern schools wherein students will be given food, accommodation, books, study material, uniforms and a tablet for academic activities. Apart from regular classes, students will be trained for entrance exams as well. A daily 20-minute test will take place on tablets whose scores are immediately shared with the teachers. The programme also involves periodic training for teachers to adapt them to changing requirements.

In the first phase of the programme’s rollout, the TN school education department has established model schools in 14 districts including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Dharmapuri, Trichy, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Perambalur and Krishnagiri. The students, after formal permission by their parents/guardians, will be enrolled in model schools for the residential training in their respective districts, reported Times Of India.

Advertisement

Under this programme, the department has selected a total of 80 class 12 students. This includes 40 students from Tamil medium school and 40 from English medium schools in each district based on their performance in assessment tests including NTSE.

Students will attend classes from 8:15 AM to 5 PM every day and sports activities have been reserved for weekends. Currently, students from biology and maths streams have been enrolled in these schools but with the next phase, commerce students will also be selected and given training for CA Exam. The plan is to expand the training programme for all coaching exams including sports training.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.