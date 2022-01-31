Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2021 Dates Revised, Registrations Ends Tomorrow

The Tamil Nadu National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate counselling schedule 2021 has been revised. Now, interested and eligible candidates will be able to register for the round 1 counselling and make the fee payments up till February 1. The choice filling and locking process will be between February 2, from 8 am up to 5 pm on February 5.

As per the official schedule, the list of selected candidates for certificate verification will be released on February 7. The certificate verification process will take place between February 8 to 10. The result will be released on February 15 and the provisional allotment order can be downloaded on February 16. Thereafter, candidates will have to report to the colleges to reserve the seat and further document verification from February 17 to 22 till 3 pm.

The dates have been revised after the Medical Counselling Commission (MCC) extended the round 1 counselling allotment schedule. Candidates can check the official notification on the official website at tnmedicalselection.net. The Tamil Nadu NEET 2021 round 1 counselling process will be held online. Those absent will have to provide a valid reason for being absent and the selection committee will then decide on the matter.

Tamil Nadu NEET counselling 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Medical Education

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the NEET 2021 counselling registration link

Step 3. Fill in the required detail

Step 4. Pay the application fees

Step 5. Download and take a print out the form for further use

Tamil Nadu NEET counselling 2021: Application fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 500 for the counselling. “Candidates who are participating in the online counselling for MBBS/BDS Degree Courses will have to remit a non-refundable amount of Rs 500/- through online as a processing fee, via Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking," reads the official notice.

Once the candidate locks his/her choice during the online counselling, it cannot be changed later, the notice added. Any request to change of college will not be permitted after an option has been exercised by the applicant. The candidates who are called for certificate verification will have to produce all relevant original documents at the certificate verification centre within the stipulated date and time as mentioned in the schedule.

