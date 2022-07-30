Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Recruitment for 1089 Posts; Salary Upto Rs 71,000

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited applications for direct recruitment to the various posts in the Tamil Nadu Survey, Land Records Subordinate Service, Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Subordinate Service. Candidates can apply online through the official website of TNPSC. The last date to submit applications is August 27.

The recruitment is being done for a total of 1,089 vacancies. These include 798 posts of Field Surveyor and 236 posts of Draftsman in the Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service and 55 vacant posts of Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman in the Town and Country Department.

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission: Selection

Advertisement

The selection will be made in a single stage and will depend on the performance of the candidate in the written examination.

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: In order to be eligible to apply for the posts, candidates must be not more than 32 years of age. For those who are trained in survey in ITI in Tamil Nadu in respect of posts of Field Surveyor and Draftsman, the upper age limit is 37.

Educational Qualification: Candidates applying for the post of Field Surveyor and Draftsman must have a diploma in civil engineering from an institute recognised by AICTE. Those with a National Trade Certificate or a certificate in Army Trade in the respective field can also apply. Candidates can view the official advertisement on the official website of TNPSC for more information on eligibility.

Advertisement

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Recruitment: How to apply?

Step – 1 Visit the official website of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). https://www.tnpsc.gov.in/

Step – 2 Click on ‘Apply online’ and choose ‘Field Surveyor/Draftsman/Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman’ from the list of posts.

Step – 3 Fill the basic details in the registration form and register yourself.

Step – 4 Upload documents and enter the required information in the application form.

Step – 5 Proceed to pay the application fee.

Advertisement

Step – 6 Submit the application form and save a copy for future reference.

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission: Application fee

The application fee is Rs 100. Candidates belonging to the SC, SC (Arunthathiyars), ST, persons with benchmark disability, and destitute widows are exempted from paying the application fee.

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission: Salary

On successful selection to the post, candidates can draw a salary between Rs 19,500 and Rs 71,900 in the Level-8 scale pay.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here