Tamil Nadu Reopens Schools Amid COVID-19 Protocols, Parents Oppose Move

Tamil Nadu, after reporting a decline in new coronavirus infections, has been witnessing a surge in cases over the last week and as on Saturday 217 people have tested positive, pushing the tally to 34,57,133 till date in the state.

With fresh Covid-19 cases crossing 200 per day in Tamil Nadu, parents are worried about school reopening.

Priya Sethumadhavan, a housewife, said that she is worried about her daughter Akansha going to school. While speaking to IANS, she said: “I am worried as children will mingle with one another and we don’t know what is in store for our child. If they were conducting classes in two shifts it would have been better, but most of the classes are in a single shift."

Teachers, however, said that there is no other option than to reopen schools. Selvanayagan, a teacher at a private aided school in Madurai told IANS, “Connecting with students during online classes was very difficult and students were even confused about the basics. We have to start with basics again and then move ahead."

He said that students of classes 1 to 5 need a strong foundation and if there is any delay in reopening of schools, learning basics would be affected and this would lead to students losing out, which the state cannot afford after prolonged lockdowns due to the pandemic.

State School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in a statement had announced that schools in Tamil Nadu will reopen on Monday, June 13.

Tamil Nadu has not relaxed the COVID-19 protocols when compared to other states and with the surge in new infections, all the existing standard operating procedures will be followed in schools with educational institutions set to reopen on Monday after being shut for summer vacation, Tamil Nadu Minister Ma Subramanian said.

The minister for health and family welfare on Sunday appealed to the people to adhere to COVID-19 behavior in public places, including wearing a facial mask and maintaining social distancing, stating that 10 people have died across India due to coronavirus and it is needless to think that the country has come out of the pandemic.

