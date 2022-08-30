Tamil Nadu School Teacher Among Two Arrested for Sexually Assaulting UKG Student

A 50-year-old government school teacher from Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu, who was detained on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old child, was brought before a court and held in judicial custody till September 9, according to the police. Kamaraj was a mathematics teacher at the government higher secondary school in the nearby village of Ulagampatti in Tiruvannamalai district.

The accused allegedly sexually abused a UKG girl student who attends a private school in Tiruvannamalai, according to the police. Since his wife, Prabavathi, is a correspondent at the private school operated with more than 1,500 students at Gangaisoodamani village near Chetpet, the accused used to frequently visit there, later, also confessed to the police that he molested the girl after luring her with chocolates.

When the child developed a terrible stomach ache, her parents first took her to a private hospital and then to a government hospital, the police said. They were subsequently informed by the medics that the girl has been sexually assaulted. Shocked parents lodged a police complaint.

Following this, the Tiruvannamalai child welfare officer and police personnel conducted an inquiry at the school. Meanwhile, an FIR was filed at Polur all-women police, according to SP K Karthikeyan, and the main suspect was taken into custody on August 28.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act has been used to charge him under a number of sections. According to official sources, the district collector has mandated the accused’s suspension. Another person being questioned is the school administrator. On August 29, the police arrested a staff member of the school where the assault took place.

