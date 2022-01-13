Tamil Nadu Schools, Colleges to be Closed on January 17, Here's Why

The Tamil Nadu government has declared that January 17 will be a local holiday and all schools, colleges, educational institutions as well as government offices will be closed across the state. This comes after representations were made by employee unions who demanded a holiday on January 17 to help those who would be travelling to their hometown on the occasion of Pongal as January 16 will be a total lockdown in the state.

The government, however, has said that instead January 29 (Saturday) will be a compensatory working day. According to a leading news daily, the government stated that district collectors must ensure that district treasury and sub-treasuries function with a minimum required staff member. Further, most government offices in the state won’t be open till January 19 due to the Thaipusam festival on January 18.

“Since the local holiday on January 17 has not been declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, the District Collectors are to ensure district treasuries and sub-treasuries function with a skeleton staff," the TN government order said.

Meanwhile, schools in Tamil Nadu have been closed for classes 1 to 8 for offline classes. Schools have resorted to online classes. Physical classes for students of 9 to 12, however, remain open. The state government has, however, revised the guidelines for the senior classes to maintain Covid-19 guidelines and social distancing rules.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu state education department had said that its half-yearly holidays in schools may be cancelled to complete the syllabus before the final exams. Schools were asked to conduct special classes if required. University exams in Tamil Nadu too have been postponed indefinitely due to the Covid-19 situation in the state. The revised schedule will be announced later, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi had said.

