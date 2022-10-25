Tamil Nadu Schools, Colleges to Remain Closed on Oct 25, Instead Classes to be Held on Nov 19

All educational institutions in Tamil Nadu will remain closed on October 25, Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced. However, November 19 would be a working day, to compensate Diwali holiday, a government official informed, reported news agency ANI.

There has been a demand from parents and students across all schools and colleges in the state to keep educational institutions closed on Tuesday. People go to their hometowns to celebrate the festival. This year, as Saturday, Sunday and Monday are three consecutive days of holidays, it is expected that the number of people going to their hometowns will increase. However, since the day after Diwali is a working day it would be difficult for people to return back from their hometowns.

Not just Tamil Nadu, most of the states have schools closed on the occasion of Diwali and Bhai Dooj. This includes Telangana, Haryana, West Bengal, Delhi. The government of Haryana has announced a holiday for schools across the state due to Bhai Dooj on October 27, this year. All private, government and aided schools will remain closed on Thursday in Haryana.

Meanwhile, come 2023, public schools in New York City will get a holiday on Diwali. Mayor Eric Adams, said by declaring Diwali a holiday in NYC, “we wanted to send a loud and clear message to the countless number of people who acknowledge this period of time of celebration. At the same time, this is an educational moment because when we acknowledge Diwali, we are going to encourage children to learn about Diwali. We’re going to have them start talking about what it is to celebrate the festival of lights, and how to turn the light on within yourself," he said.

