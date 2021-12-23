Tamil Nadu Schools May Cancel Christmas Holidays to Cover Syllabus

The Tamil Nadu state education department may cancel half-yearly holidays in schools. The holidays are usually announced from Christmas to the New Year as a usual practice, however, to complete the syllabus before the final exams, the state board is considering cancelling holidays. Schools have been asked to conduct special classes if needed, report DT Next.

The state government is also mulling curtailing Pongal holidays too to complete the syllabus on time.

Tamil Nadu schools reponed for classes 1 to 8 on November 1 after closure during the COVID-19 pandemic. But soon, schools had to be closed again for the Diwali celebration and it got extended due to the heavy rains in the state last month.

A senior official close to the development said that the Tamil Nadu schools have not been able to function properly due to several reasons. The classes remained suspended for three weeks in the last month, first for the Diwali celebration and then due to the heavy downpour. The closure did not allow the teachers to cover the syllabus that was initially planned. He added that since Christmas and New Year are falling on weekends, the students would anyway get four days off.

However, the official said that if the stakeholders and parents do not agree to the cancellation of holidays, the state might announce half yearly holidays only for middle schools. Tamil Nadu state education department had earlier cancelled the half-yearly examination due to a delay in syllabus completion.

The official revealed that the state government is also planning to hold revision classes for students who have to appear for board examinations from classes 10 to 12. This would release some pressure off the teachers who have been under severe pressure to cover the syllabus with the time limit.

The revision tests are likely to happen in the second week of January and the final announcement of boards will be done after taking students’ performance into consideration.

