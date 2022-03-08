Tamil Nadu Schools Punish Students for Non-Payment of Fees, Govt to Take Action Against Admin

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Matriculation Schools has warned schools that action will be taken if students who do not pay tuition fees are made to stand outside of the classroom.

In a circular issued by the director, Karuppasamy, it said that students who have not paid tuition fees are made to stand outside the classrooms. Sending them outside the classroom just for non-payment of tuition fees and speaking poorly of their parents is an act of denial of the right to basic education, it said.

It has been reported that students were sent out of the classroom for non-payment of tuition fees where schools are currently open. Therefore, in the interest of the education of the students, the District Inspection Officers should ensure that during school inspections, the administration is properly advised to ensure that no such incident occurs in any matriculation school in the future.

Further, if any such incident is reported, the District Primary Education Officer must pay special attention and take action. Depending on this, all primary education officers have been informed to send regular reports to the Matriculation Schools Directorate from time to time.

Schools have reopened in Tamil Nadu on February 1 for classes 1 to 12. The schools were allowed to resume physical classes following strict Covid-19 precautions. Online classes were allowed to continue at the same time.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Board had released the 10th and 12th exams datesheet as well. The exams will begin from May 5. The SSC or class 10 and HSC or class 12 exams will be held in the offline mode amid strict Covid-19 precautions. The SSC exams will be held from May 6 to May 30. while the HSC exams between May 5 to 28.

