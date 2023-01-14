Tamil Nadu Schools to Remain Closed For Four Days Due to Pongal Celebrations

All public and private schools in Tamil Nadu will remain closed from January 15 to 18 in observance of the harvest festival, Pongal. According to the schedule, the four-day festival will be celebrated in Tamil Nadu, beginning on January 15, which is the main day and continuing through January 18. To ensure that parents and children are clear on the dates, Tamil Nadu schools will issue official circulars notifying the same.

Tamils in India and Sri Lanka celebrate Pongal, a harvest festival. This celebration, on the other hand, is held to honour Mother Nature, the Sun, and the animals who contribute to the harvest season. In Tamil Nadu, Pongal is also marked as a public holiday, and the celebrations are a massive event as all households decorate their homes, prepare sweets, and spend the holiday with their families. This South Indian festival, known as Pongal, which derives its name from the Tamil word “Pongu," which means to boil over, ushers in the prosperous Thai month.

Advertisement

On the day of the celebration, people typically utilise rice-powder-based rangoli, also known as Kolam, to decorate their homes. Along with their friends and relatives, people go to temples and offer prayers. The term “Pongal" also describes a sweet meal that is prepared in a clay pot using milk and rice. In addition, each of the four Pongal days has a unique name: the first day is called Bhogi Pongal, the second is Surya Pongal, the third is Maatu Pongal, and the fourth and final day is called Kaanum Pongal.

Meanwhile, in another update, around 10 lakh students from all around the state will sit for the Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2023 for class 10 beginning on April 6. On the other hand, the class 12 Exam will start for around 8.8 lakh students on March 13. The test will start at 10:15 am and last for three hours and fifteen minutes. The first fifteen minutes will be set aside for reading in accordance with the schedule. Students have till 1:15 p.m. after that to attempt the exam. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, the minister of education for schools, informed that this year’s tests will cover the whole curriculum.

Read all the Latest Education News here