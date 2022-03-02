Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Board Exams 2022 From May 6, Results in June

Tamil Nadu Board exams for classes 10 and 12 will begin from May 6. The SSC (class 10) and HSC (class 12) exams will be held in offline mode amid strict Covid-19 precautions. Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government (TNDGE) has released the datasheet for classes 10, 11, and 12.

Tamil Nadu board SSC exams will be held from May 6 to May 30. The Class 11 exams will be held from May 9 to 31 and HSC exams will be conducted from May 5 to 28. The results for class 12th will be announced June 23, for 11th on July 7 and for class 10 the results will be out on June 17.

After two years of passing students based on alternative mode of assessment, Tamil Nadu board will be holding exams this year.

Advertisement

Students need to score at least 35 per cent marks to be considered as pass. Students need to pass each subject separately as well as all subjects overall. For subjects having theory and practical parts, it is important to pass in both sections of the exams separately, as per rules.

Tamil Nadu Board has considered revision exams for both SSLC and HS exams in February. The second revision test are scheduled to begin on March 28. Tamil Nadu had also allowed in-person classes for board aspirants in classes 10, 11, and 12 to ensure preparation. Classes for board aspirants were allowed to function in offline mode from February onwards.

In 2021 as well as in 2022, Tamil Nadu Board has recorded 100 per cent pass percentage for class 10 board exams. In class 12 too all students were promoted or passed without exams, however, none of the students scored a full 100 per cent or 600 out of 600 last year. Most 2.22 lakh got marks above 450/600. Further, 30,600 students got marks in the range of 551 to 599 marks

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.