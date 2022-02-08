Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Revision Tests From Tomorrow

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu has released the exam datesheet for class 10 or SSLC and class 12 or higher secondary revision tests. The board will conduct two revision tests this time and both the timetables are available on dge.tn.gov.in.

The first revision exam for both Tamil Nadu SSLC and higher secondary will be from February 9. The SSLC first revision test will be held from 10 am to 1 pm and HSC will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam will begin with the language papers fr both classes. The 10th exams will conclude on February 15 with social science paper and the 12th will end on February 16 with physics, economics and computer technology.

Meanwhile, the second revision test will commence from March 28 and will once again start with the language papers. The 10th exams will end on April 4 with the optional language paper and the 12th exam will finish on April 5 with physics, economics and computer technology. The time timings will remain the same as the first tests.

Check out the timetable of the HSC and SSLC revision exam 1 and 2 here

Higher Secondary Revised Timetable 1

SSLC Revised Timetable 1

Higher Secondary Revised Timetable 2

SSLC Revised Timetable 2

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has allowed the reopening of schools from February 1 for students of classes 10 to 12 only. Schools are being reopened in a phase-wise manner. All schools have been directed to follow Covid-19 protocols including social distancing, wearing masks, sanitization, vaccination of staff among others.

State Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Payyamozhi had earlier told reporters that schools will be allowed to reopen in the next round of relaxations on Covid-19 restrictions. As per the latest orders schools were to remain shut till January 31.

