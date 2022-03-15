Tamil Nadu TET 2022 Application Process Begins, Steps to Register

The application process for the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2022 has begun online at trb.tn.nic.in from March 14. Candidates seeking teaching qualifications in Tamil Nadu may complete their registration online by 5 pm on April 13. The exam date for TNTET 2022, however, is yet to be announced by the TN Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB).

TNTET 2022 will be conducted with two papers — paper I for candidates seeking qualification for teaching classes 1 to 5 and paper II for candidates who wish to take teaching jobs of classes 6 to 8. Both the papers will feature 150 MCQs of 1 mark each. There shall be no negative marking for wrong attempts. The qualification score for TNTET will be valid for a lifetime.

Tamil Nadu TET 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates applying for TNTET 2022 should be at least 18 years old. However, there is no upper cap in age for the eligibility exam

Educational Qualification: To be eligible for Paper I of TNTET, the candidate must have passed higher secondary or equivalent with at least 50 per cent score and should have graduated in a 4 years Bachelor of Elementary Education (BElEd).

Candidates who have completed graduation with a minimum of 50 per cent marks and have passed or are appearing in the final year of Bachelor of Education (BEd) may also apply.

For eligibility for Paper II, the candidate should be a graduate or appearing student in the final year of a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education. Candidates who have passed or are appearing in the final year of Bachelor in Education (BEd) can also apply.

Tamil Nadu TET 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Log on to TRB’s official website

Step 2: Click on the “TAMILNADU TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST (TNTET) - 2022 -Online Application Form" link available on the homepage of the website

Step 3: Create new registration by submitting the required information.

Step 4: Move to the application process, fill in all the requested information, pay the fee and submit the form.

Step 5: Attach soft copies of your document and pay the application fee

Step 6: Submit the application and save the acknowledgement for future use and reference

Tamil Nadu TET 2022: Application fees

The application fee for TNTET 2022 is Rs 500 for all candidates except candidates belonging to SC, ST, SCA and PwD categories. In their case, the application fee is Rs 250.

Tamil Nadu TET 2022: Exam pattern

The exam will be held for three hours featuring two papers — I and II. Each paper will have a 150 MCQs carrying a total of 150 marks. One mark will be awarded for every correct answer and there will be no negative marking. Questions will be asked from child development and pedagogy, language-I (Tamil/Telugu/Malayalam/Kannada/Urdu), language-II — English), and mathematics. Those appearing for paper

will also have to appear for environmental studies and for paper II, there will be a option between science and social studies.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.