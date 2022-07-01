Tamil Nadu to Ensure All Kids Above 8 years Have Basic Literacy by 2025, Issues Detailed Plan

The Tamil Nadu school education department has chalked out an elaborate plan to ensure that all children above the age of eight years in the state have basic literacy and numerical ability by 2025.

The directorate of elementary education of the state government has sent detailed and elaborate guidelines to teachers for achieving the goal of ‘Ennum Ezhuthum’ scheme of the state government. The ‘Ennum Ezhuthum’ scheme focuses on improving the basic literacy and numerical ability of school children above eight.

The elementary education department under the school education has directed all the district education officers to ensure that the ‘Ennum Ezhuthum’ scheme reaches all the elementary teachers. It is to be noted that the scheme is a dream project of the Chief Minister, M.K.Stalin to take the state of Tamil Nadu to achieve basic literacy and numerical ability for all the children above eight years of age.

The circular of the school education department states that morning prayer is compulsory that includes Tamil Thai Vazhthu, Thirukural teachings with their meaning, and wishing students on birthdays.

Students should be encouraged to read news and general knowledge-related material in English on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Class 1-3 students must be trained in phonic sounds, addition and multiplication tables, puzzles, diction, and storytelling in the morning time. Arts and crafts must be taught in the afternoon time. Students must compulsorily be made to play games to identify their talent in the sport.

The circular also says that students of Class 4-5 should be encouraged to be involved in solo acting, plays, library sessions, and reading children’s magazines, newspapers and general knowledge books. Students should also be trained in music, arts, and dance.

The school education department will also provide movies to be screened for students. The circular stress that the children should be involved in literary club activities to improve their leadership skills.

A senior official with the Tamil Nadu school education department told IANS that the Chief Minister’s office is keen that the project is implemented properly and results are produced by 2025 and hence District educational officers are seriously involved in the implementation of the project.

