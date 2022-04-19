TANCET 2022 Application Deadline Extended to April 21, Steps to Register

Anna University has extended the registration process for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022. Candidates can now apply till April 21. The deadline was earlier April 18. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

TANCET 2022 will be held on May 14 and 15. While the MCA exam will be held on May 14 from 10 am to 12 pm, the MBA exam will be from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm on the same day. The ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan exam will be held on May 15 from 10 am to 12 pm. The tentative date for downloading hall tickets is May 2.

Also read| College Admissions 2022: Top 10 Indian Colleges & How to Secure a Seat in Them

Advertisement

It is a state-level entrance exam that is conducted for students seeking admission in postgraduate courses namely MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan.

It must be noted that candidates have to register only one application for all three entrance tests. If a candidate desires to appear for more than one programme, then an additional application fee will have to be paid for that.

TANCET 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: In order to be eligible to apply for MTech and ME courses, the candidates must have passed BTech or BE in the relevant subject. Candidates, who wish to apply for a master’s degree in architecture, must have a BArch degree or qualification of Associateship Examination of the Indian Institute of Architects with valid registration with the Council of Architecture.

To apply for the MBA courses, candidates must have a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university with a minimum of 50 per cent marks. Master’s degree holders in economics, geography, social with community development specialisation, and rural development are eligible to apply for the MPlan course.

Advertisement

Age limit: There is no specific age limit to appear for TANCET 2022.

TANCET 2022: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website of TANCET

Step 2: On the home page, click on the TANCET 2022 link

Step 3: Next, click on the registration tab and fill the basic details to register yourself

Step 4: Now login using your credential and proceed to fill out the application form

Advertisement

Step 5: Enter the essential details and upload the required documents to complete the application form. Then click ‘Submit’

Step 6: Next, pay the application fee

Step 7: Save the application form and keep a printout for any future reference.

TANCET 2022: Application fee

The application fee for TANCET 2022 is Rs 800 for general category candidates while for SC, and ST candidates, the application fee is Rs 400.

Advertisement

Read| JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Application Window Reopens at jeemain.nta.nic.in

TANCET 2022: Exam Pattern

TANCET 2022 is a two-hour exam held in the pencil and paper mode featuring a total of 100 questions of one mark each. For every incorrect answer, a negative marking of one-third marks is applicable. The exam sections and questions, however, are dependent on the course the candidate is applying in and is based on what they have studied in graduation.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.