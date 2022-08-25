TANCET 2022 Rank List for MBA, MCA Today, Counselling from September 1

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Chennai will release the rank list of Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022 today, August 25. Candidates will be able to check their TANCET 2022 rank on the official portals, tancet.annauniv.edu, or tn-mbamca.com, once it is out. Those who find their names mentioned on the list, will next have to appear for the counselling process. The TANCET 2022 counselling process is going to start in an online mode on September 1.

TANCET is conducted for candidates who wish to seek admission to courses like MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan in colleges of Anna University, Annamalai University, government, government-aided and self-financing institutes in the state.

Advertisement

Also read| JOSAA Counselling Schedule Out, Here’s All You Need to Know About IIT Admissions

TANCET 2022: How to Check Rank List

Step 1: Go to TANCET official website

Step 2: Click the TANCET rank list 2022, on the homepage

Step 3: Enter login details

Step 4: The rank list will appear on screen. Save and download for further use

TANCET 2022 Counselling Schedule

Candidates wanting to pursue an MCA course for their higher studies will be welcomed for choice filling and making the payment for the counselling fee between September 1 and 2. A tentative allotment list will be provided to them on September 4, and the provisional allotment list will be shared on September 5.

Advertisement

MBA aspirants will get the option of choice filling and paying the counselling fee from September 6 to 8. The tentative allotment list for them will be distributed on September 9 and the provisional allotment list will be issued on September 11.

Candidates from the unreserved category will have to pay a fee of Rs 600 and the candidates from the reserved category will have to pay Rs 300 as the counselling fee.

Advertisement

The date for supplementary counselling for MCA candidates is September 13 whereas the date for supplementary counselling for MBA aspirants is September 14. Finally, this exercise will come to an end on September 15. Candidates from special reservations such as differently-abled categories have been called for the counselling process. Then the same process is going to be conducted for general category candidates.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here