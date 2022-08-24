TANCET 2022 Rank List Tomorrow, Know Documents Required for Counselling Process

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) rank list is expected to be released on August 25 by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Chennai.

Candidates will be able to view and download their TANCET rank list online through the official website - tn-mbamca.com. The names mentioned on the rank list will be eligible for the TANCET counselling process. The TANCET 2022 counselling process is slated to commence on September 1. Those who submitted the counselling registration form will be considered during the TANCET rank list preparation.

Candidates willing to take admission to the MCA course can fill out choices and pay the counselling fee between September 1 and 2. A tentative allotment list for them will be shared on September 4, while the provisional allotment will be distributed on September 5. On the other hand, MBA aspirants will get the option to pay the counselling fee from September 6 to 8. The tentative allotment list for these candidates will be issued on September 9, whereas the provisional allotment list will be shared on September 11.

TANCET 2022 Counselling: List of required documents

1. Class 10 and 12 mark sheets as well as Diploma Certificate.

2. Graduation mark sheets for all semesters.

3. Provisional / Degree Certificate.

4. Permanent community certificate card.

5. TANCET 2022 rank card and hall ticket.

6. District medical board certificate (applicable for differently abled candidates).

7. Sri Lankan Tamil refugee certificate (If applicable).

8. Nativity certificate in electronic form (If applicable).

First, the counselling will be done for Special reservation candidates such as Differently abled-category candidates. Later the same process will begin for General category candidates.

Candidates appeared in the TANCET for seeking admissions to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses for the academic year 2022-23. The scores of this test are valid for enrollment in colleges like Anna University, Annamalai University, government-aided and self-financing colleges in Tamil Nadu.

