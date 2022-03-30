TANCET 2022 Registrations Begin for Admission to College Across Tamil Nadu, Exams from May 14

Anna University, Chennai has begun the registration process for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu from March 30 onwards. The last date to apply for the exam is April 18 till 4 pm.

The MCA exam will be held on May 14 from 10 am to 12 pm while the MBA entrance will be conducted on May 14 from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. The ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan exam will be held on May 15 from 10 am to 12 pm. The tentative date for downloading hall tickets is May 2 onwards.

TANCET 2022 is a state-level entrance exam that is conducted by Anna University for students seeking admission in postgraduate courses namely MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch ad MPlan across colleges in the state.

TANCET 2022: Eligibility Criteria

In order to be eligible to apply for MTech and ME courses, the candidates must have passed BTech and BE in the relevant subject. Candidates, who wish to apply for a master’s degree in architecture, must have a BArch degree or qualification of associateship examination of the Indian Institute of Architects with valid registration with the Council of Architecture.

To apply for the MBA courses, candidates must have a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university with a minimum of 50 percent marks. Master’s degree holders in economics, geography, social with community development specialization, and rural development are eligible to apply for the MPlan course.

TANCET 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of TANCET

Step 2: On the home page, click on the TANCET 2022 link

Step 3: Next, click on the registration tab and fill the basic details to register yourself

Step 4: Now login using your credential and proceed to fill out the application form

Step 5: Enter the essential details and upload the required documents to complete the application form. Then click ‘Submit’

Step 6: Next, pay the application fee

Step 7: Save the application form and keep a printout for any future reference

TANCET 2022: Application fees

The fee is Rs 800 for general category candidates while for SC/SCA/ST candidates, the application fee is Rs 400. It must be noted that candidates have to register only one application for all three entrance tests. If a candidate desires to appear for more than one programme, then an additional application fee will have to be paid for that.

TANCET 2022: Exam pattern

TANCET 2022 will be held in the pen and paper mode featuring MCQ format. For every right answer, candidates will get one mark and for every wrong answer, one-third marks will be deducted. The duration of exam is 120 minutes and will comprise of 100 questions with a total marks of 100. The medium of language is English.

