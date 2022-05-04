TANCET 2022 Result Likely by June 10 at tancet.annauniv.edu

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022 result is likely to be released on June 10. Anna University, the exam conducting body, will declare the results at the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu. However, there has been no official confirmation yet.

The exam is held every year for admission into postgraduate courses including MBA, ME, MTech, MArch, MPlan offered by Anna University and other colleges in the state. It is a two-hour-long exam held in the pen and paper mode. This year, the MCA exam was held on May 14 from 10 am to noon, the MBA test was conducted on May 14 as well from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm and the ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan on May 15 from 10 am to noon.

TANCET 2022: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of TANCET

Step 2: Navigate the TANCET 2022 result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter required credentials such as your application number and password

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and save

TANCET 2022: Marking Scheme

The exam features a total of 100 questions of 100 multiple choice questions (MCQs). Each question carries one mark. For every incorrect answer, a negative marking of one-third marks is given to the candidate.

Once the results are out, the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Tamil Nadu will conduct the counselling process for admissions to the PG programmes offered across government, government-aided colleges, university departments of Anna University, and others. The online registration date will be announced after the results are released which will include choice filling of colleges, allotment of seats as merit list and checking of original certificates for verification purposes. Candidates will then have to report to the colleges and pay the admission fees to reserve the seats.

