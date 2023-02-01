Anna University has begun the registration process for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2023) today, February 1, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their forms up to February 22 on tancet.annauniv.edu.

The TANCET 2023 examination for MCA and MBA will be conducted on March 25 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM, respectively.

TANCET 2023 will be conducted for candidates seeking admission to MBA and MCA degree Programmes for the academic year 2023-2024 offered at University Departments, Constituent colleges of Anna University, Annamalai University, Government and Government Aided Colleges (Engineering, Arts and Science Colleges) and Self-Financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts and Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions) in Tamil Nadu.

TANCET 2023: Educational Qualification

MBA: A pass in a recognised Bachelor’s Degree of minimum 3 years duration and obtained at least 50% (45% in the case of BC, BCM, MBC, SC, SCA, and ST candidates belonging to Tamilnadu) in the qualifying degree examination.

MCA: A pass in a recognised Bachelor’s Degree of minimum 3 years duration in BCA or B.Sc (Information Technology / Computer Science or equivalent), or a pass in a recognized Bachelor’s degree of minimum 3 years duration (in disciplines other than the ones mentioned above) with Mathematics at 10 + 2 level or at Graduation Level and obtained at least 50 % (45% in the case of BC, BCM, MBC, SC, SCA and ST candidates belonging to Tamilnadu) in the qualifying degree examinations.

TANCET 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

Step 2: Register and get your login credentials.

Step 3: Now, proceed to fill the application form.

Step 4: Fill in personal details, and educational qualifications.

Step 5: Upload photo and signature.

Step 6: Pay the application fee.

Step 7: Submit and save the confirmation page.

TANCET 2023: Application Fee

Candidates from the unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from SC/SCA/ST category.

