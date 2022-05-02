TANCET Admit Card at tancet.annauniv.edu: How to Download

The admit cards for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) will be released today - May 2 at 10 am. Candidates who have registered for TANCET 2022 can download their admit cards from the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu. The exam for admission to various courses will be held on May 14 and 15. On May 14, the exam will be held for admission to MCA and MBA courses. On May 15, the exam will be held for ME, Mtech, MArch, and MPlan.

It is mandatory for candidates to bring their hall tickets with them to the exam hall for verification purposes. Students will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without it. “The Registration Number assigned in the Hall Ticket should be entered at the appropriate place in the admission application form to be filed with the respective admitting authority later," the official notice states.

Advertisement

TANCET 2022 Hall Ticket: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2: Click on admit card link at homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download and take a printout

If the hall ticket is lost after the Entrance Exam, a duplicate hall ticket can be obtained on payment of Rs 100/- in the form of a Demand Draft, with a written request to The Secretary (TANCET), Anna University, Chennai –

Advertisement

600 025 indicating the Registration No. / Application No. and the Name of the Examination Centre.

TANCET 2022 is a state-level entrance exam being held for admission to postgraduate courses. Through the exam, candidates will be shortlisted for admission to MCA, MBA, M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan courses. The exam will likely be conducted in a two-hour-long pen-pencil mode test featuring a total of 100 questions of one mark each. The exam sections and questions, however, are dependent on the course the candidate is applying in. For every incorrect answer, a negative marking of 1/3rd marks is given to the candidate.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.