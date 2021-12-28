In 2021, Tanmay Created History by Becoming First Student from Jammu to Top NEET, Scores 720/720

Tanmay Gupta created history by becoming the first from Jammu and Kashmir to top the medical entrance exam — NEET 2021. He secured the All India Rank 1 by scoring full marks that are 720 out of 720. He shares the top rank with two other candidates — Mrinal Kutteri from Telangana and Karthika G Nair from Maharashtra.

To have achieved the feat, Tanmay has followed a strict routine. For his preparation for the medical entrance, he used to prepare a timetable every morning and abide by it. “From the beginning, I knew it was going to be a long journey. I used to keep my NEET preparation hand in hand with my school education and continued to pursue my hobbies as well to avoid a burn-out," he said.

The topper used to study at least eight hours each day. On days when he attended school, he used to study for four hours. His study schedule changed every day. “I used to get up at 6 am every morning and make a schedule of which subjects and topics I want to cover per day. I used to follow the schedule and complete it by the end of the day," explained Tanmay.

Advertisement

Tanmay also claims he was never part of any social media. During his off-hours, he used to play with his friends before the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown hit the nation. He also used to watch some TV serials whenever he had time.

>Also read|Binged Netflix, Studied 4 Hours a Day But Still Scored 720/720: Meet NEET 2021 Topper Who Bent All Rules

“Moral support is very necessary for this kind of exam and my family kept me motivated," he said. The 18-year-old now wants to join AIIMS Delhi to further his medical journey. Tanmay comes from a family of doctors. While his father is an orthodontist, his mother is a dentist. His grandfather is a general physician and his grandmother is a gynaecologist. He also has two cousins who have studied Bachelor of Dentist Surgery (BDS).

He began his preparations for medical entrance from class 11. “I wanted to be a doctor from the very beginning and had made my mind up to appear for NEET since I was in class 9," Tanmay told News18.com.

Advertisement

Like other toppers, Tanmay too studied NCERT thoroughly and calls it the most crucial for getting better scores. Not just books and coaching class notes, his friends too helped him with his preparations and notes.

Although after COVID-19 everything changed, says Tanmay. “Offline classes became online. It was difficult at first but slowly he got used to it and continued with the preparation," adds he.

Advertisement

>Read| COVID-19 Derailed NEET Preparations, Self-Study Helped Small Town Boy Hrutul to Secure Rank 5

He completed his class 10 from KC Public School Jammu but for his class 12, he shifted to Delhi wherein he studied at the CBSE-affiliated DPS RK Puram and stayed there with his grandparents. He scored 97.6 per cent in his board exams this year.

For his fellow NEET aspirants, he says “they must remember it’s a long journey and must set a target for themselves every day and achieve it. Set your mind on it and be consistent. There is no need to study for long hours but be consistent and study every day even if or small duration."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.