TAPMI launches Online MBA in Banking, Financial Services for Working Professionals

T. A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), a constituent unit of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), has launched an online Master of Business Administration program in Banking and Financial Services (MBA-BKFS). This specialized two-year program will be taught online completely.

It has been specially curated by TAPMI to be delivered to working professionals in the online mode. Equipped with state-of-the-art digital infrastructure, an up-to-date curriculum, and 4 industry-oriented electives, the program empowers learners in digital transformation in the banking sector, cryptocurrency & blockchain, and other innovations in the new-age BFSI environment.

This is a two-year degree program where learners would be able to virtually interact with the TAPMI faculty during the weekend live lectures. As part of this 100 per cent online program, students will obtain access to live virtual classes, an advanced digital platform, experienced faculty, e-books and case studies to study from, and the TAPMI alumni status.

The institute would offer only 120 seats for the program at a special introductory batch price of Rs 5,60,000. Students of the online program will be offered easy financing options in the form of loans at low interest rates and part payment facilities to enable them to secure seats seamlessly. Additionally, students can also apply for education loans to obtain tax benefits.

The program delivers integrated learning for participants with one or more years of experience by offering four industry-oriented electives- Banking, Analytics for banking & finance, Capital markets, and Advanced corporate finance. “Upon completion of the program, the learners would be able to excel in job roles and domains like Wealth management, Investment banking, Financial analysis & risk management, Fund investment & services, Asset management, Corporate banking, Investor relations, and Financial compliance, to name a few," claims the institute.

Speaking on the launch, Prof. Madhu Veeraraghavan, Director- TAPMI & T. A Pai Chair Professor of Finance said, “The TAPMI- BKFS program is being offered in the on-campus mode since 2014 and has had a 100 per cent placement record. We are now excited to launch our specially curated online MBA- BKFS program that will impact and empower more future leaders by boosting their capabilities multifold & aid their leadership journey in the BFSI sector. "

