Tata Group Chairperson Natarajan Chandrasekaran Receives Honorary DSc from AMU

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairperson of Tata Group was conferred with an Honorary, Doctor of Science (DSc) by the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in a special virtual convocation ceremony.

While accepting the Honorary, Doctor of Science (DSc) Honoris Causa Degree, Chandrasekaran said, “Every Indian must be provided with a ‘mini pad for life’ a smart device with data and connectivity allowing them access to education, health, and upskilling, if India wants to go from $3 trillion to $12 trillion economy."

Stating that education is the backbone of any country, Chandrasekaran said, “In India, we have more than 250 million Indians below the age of 14—more than twice the size of the entire population of the United Kingdom. Every month, a million more Indians join the working population. We must see these human resources as a tremendous potential. How we educate, train and inspire our people will be the key to our country’s prosperity".

He added, “Technology is evolving rapidly; Environment and sustainably standards are changing the way we live and work. These are pushing the boundaries of innovation and research. Innovation is taking place not just in different sectors but at the intersection of sectors. A new economy is developing. It has an exciting potential for India. But in order to, not just participate but to become world leaders, we need to upgrade our education system; invest in research and innovation; create ecosystems and a culture of openness and collaboration – so that innovation can flourish."

Chandrasekaran, further pointed out, “If we can deliver this, with our large pool of human capital, we can not only create tens of millions of jobs but also accelerate our GDP per capital to more than $5,000 by the end of the decade. How we educate, train and inspire people will be the key to our country’s prosperity."

Adding that India must increase its research and development spend and invest in technology and intellectual property ownership, he said, “We need to create tech city clusters with connectivity, skill ecosystems and access to risk capital. Where Indian talent, learns in India and transforms India. We need to focus now on modern technologies and data. India is a leader in software services and must become a world leader in data. We need to lay emphasis on Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G, quantum computing and electronics and create common standards and protocols on privacy, data storage, taxation, market access, immigration, and cyber security partnership."

Accepting the honorary degree, Chandrasekaran said, “It is my privilege to accept this honour on the behalf of all my colleagues at the Tata group—who are the torchbearers of this group. Our founder, Jamsetji Tata, firmly believed that the community is not just a stakeholder in business, but is in fact the very reason for the existence of any free enterprise."

Chandrasekaran also called for a greater collaboration between academia and private sector on developing a strong research and development culture that can unleash a tremendous cycle of innovation.

In the welcome address, AMU Vice Chancellor, Prof Tariq Mansoor emphasised that many AMU students have been employed in various companies under the TATA group over the years, including TCS.

“AMU looks forward to your continued patronage for our students in the future. We are also hopeful of your guidance in harnessing the entrepreneurial potential of our students and support to the incubation and startup cells in engineering and management studies," said Prof Mansoor.

