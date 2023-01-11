Home » News » education-career » Taxi, Truck Drivers Fund Education in This Rural Karnataka Primary School

Taxi, Truck Drivers Fund Education in This Rural Karnataka Primary School

At present, 122 students between class 1 to class 8 are studying at Narayanpura Government Primary School. Among them, 95 per cent of children attend classes regularly

Advertisement

By: Education and Careers Desk

Edited By: Sukanya Nandy

Local18

Last Updated: January 11, 2023, 13:50 IST

Karnataka, India

The Rajaratna platform has already spent Rs 22,000 on the school and has also donated two Android TV sets (Representative image)
The Rajaratna platform has already spent Rs 22,000 on the school and has also donated two Android TV sets (Representative image)

In a not-so-populated village named Narayanpura in the Gadag district of Karnataka, a government-run primary school imparts education to children from impoverished backgrounds. This school is heavily funded by a group of truck and taxi drivers, who have united for a humanitarian cause. Each of them donates Rs 500 from their monthly income to the Narayanpura Primary school.

The truck and taxi drivers floated a forum called Rajaratna Sangha, which is working towards facilitating better educational and infrastructural services to these children from underprivileged backgrounds. The platform aims to create a bright future for these children so that they may become successful individuals in their respective fields, later in their lives.

Also read| Telangana Police Launches School For Children of Migrant Labourers

Advertisement

The Rajaratna platform has already spent Rs 22,000 on the school and has also donated two Android TV sets. Apart from this, a hand wash sink has also been built in the school for students. Four blackboards have been repaired in the classrooms, and after adding all these facilities, attendance is improving.

RELATED NEWS

At present, 122 students between class 1 to class 8 are studying at Narayanpura Government Primary School. Among them, 95 per cent of children attend classes regularly. The taxi and truck drivers, hailed as local heroes, also organise extracurricular activities like essay competitions to keep up the morale of the students.

Kallayya Hiremath, a lorry driver and president of the forum, has said that apart from providing amenities to the school, they have also decided to provide the learning material required by the teachers every year. Currently, Rajaratna Sangha has 12 members, including some locals from the village, apart from drivers.

Read all the Latest Education News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Education and Careers DeskA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and informati...Read More

first published: January 11, 2023, 13:44 IST
last updated: January 11, 2023, 13:50 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is A Picture Of Grace In Simple White Saree, Check Out The Diva's Gorgeous Monochrome Looks

+10PHOTOS

Nia Sharma Looks Ravishing In Racy Black Cutout Swimsuit, Check Out The Diva's Drop-dead Gorgeous Swimwear Moments