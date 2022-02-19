TBJEE 2022 Registration Process Starts, Entrance exam Likely on April 27

The Tripura Board for Joint Entrance Exam (TBJEE) has started the registration process for the combined entrance exam for admission into various engineering, technological, veterinary, agricultural, fisheries, paramedical and other professional courses in the state.

Candidates looking for admission into any of these courses may complete their registration online at tbjee.nic.in, on or before the last date, March 2. The TBJEE 2022 exam is tentatively slated to be held on April 27. However, the date may be deferred as per the requirement and prevailing pandemic situation.

TBJEE 2022: How to apply?

Step 1. Log on to TBJEE’s official website, tbjee.nic.in.

Step 2. Here on the homepage, click on the ‘ Apply Online for Tripura Joint Entrance Exam 2022’

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page where you can start registration by clicking on the"New Candidate Registration" option.

Step 4. Enter details like name, email, mobile number, date of birth and set a password to complete the registration on the TBEE’s website.

Step 5. After successful registration, enter your email and password to log in to your profile.

Step 6. Here, initiate the application process by entering the required details and attaching scanned copies of supporting documents.

Step 7. Submit the details and pay the application fee.

Step 8. Save a copy or take a printout of the acknowledgement for future use

Speaking to the media on February 18, TBJEE chief Raja Chakraborty said that the entrance exam will be completed in a single day starting with the paper on physics and chemistry from 11 Am to 12:30 PM on April 27. This will be followed by the biology exam from 1:30 pm to 2:15 pm and mathematics paper from 2:45 pm – 3:30 pm, reported The Indian Express.

Reacting to the TBJEE exam date’s close proximity with CBSE class 12 term 2 board exams, Chakraborty said the decision on their part was taken much before CBSE’s announcement. However, if required, they shall take all necessary measures for the convenience of students after receiving a detailed datasheet of CBSE exams.

