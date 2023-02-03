Home » News » education-career » TBJEE 2023: Tripura JEE to be Conducted on April 25, Registration Begins at tbjee.nic.in

TBJEE 2023: Tripura JEE to be Conducted on April 25, Registration Begins at tbjee.nic.in

Tripura JEE 2023: As per the latest updates, the Tripura JEE 2023 exam will be conducted tentatively on April 25. The exam will be held at Dharmanagar, Udaipur, Santirbazar, Kailasahar, Ambassa, and Agartala

February 03, 2023

Tripura, India

TBJEE 2023 applications at tbjee.nic.in (Representative image)
The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has started the online registration process for the State Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE 2023). Candidates can apply for the TBJEE 2023 at tbjee.nic.in. Students seeking admission to engineering, technological, veterinary, agriculture, fisheries, paramedical, and other professional degree programmes in Tripura may apply for the entrance exam.

The deadline for completing the application form for Tripura JEE 2023 is February 12. It is to be noted that the application process must be done via online mode only. There is no printed application form available for the TJEE 2023.

The Tripura Board has also released the TJEE 2023 examination schedule. As per the latest updates, the Tripura JEE 2023 exam will be conducted tentatively on April 25. The exam will be held at Dharmanagar, Udaipur, Santirbazar, Kailasahar, Ambassa, and Agartala. The physics and chemistry exam will be held from 11 am to 12:30 pm, biology from 1:30 pm to 2:15 pm, and mathematics from 2:45 pm to 3:30 pm.

TBJEE 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of TBJEE at tbjee.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads - “Apply Online for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2023" that is on the main page.

Step 3: Then register and proceed with the application form

Step 4: To complete the process, upload all the required documents, pay the fee, and submit the form.

Step 5: Take a printout of the TBJEE 2023 form for future reference.

TBJEE 2023: Application Fee

For the general category (male candidates), the TBJEE 2023 application fee is Rs 550. For SC and ST (male candidates), the exam fee is Rs 450. Whereas all females and those in the below poverty line (BPL) have to pay Rs 350 as an application fee.

Students seeking admission to engineering or technological degree programme (group-A) need to appear in physics, chemistry, and mathematics tests. Those seeking admission to various degree programmes in veterinary/ agricultural/ fisheries, paramedical, and others (group-B) have to appear in physics, chemistry, and biology exams. While candidates desiring to take admission in both of the above groups (group-C) must appear in all four subjects.

first published: February 03, 2023, 14:52 IST
last updated: February 03, 2023, 14:55 IST
