TBJEE Application Deadline Extended, Apply at tbjee.nic.in

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has extended the registration date of its combined engineering exam till March 7. Candidates can apply online through the official website of TBJEE - tbjee.nic.in. Earlier, the exam conducting body had notified March 2 as the last date to apply for the entrance exam.

The TBJEE 2022 is tentatively slated to be held on April 27. Candidates who are looking for admission into engineering, veterinary, agriculture, fisheries, paramedical, technological, and other courses in Tripura can apply for the exam.

TBJEE 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website tbjee.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on ‘Apply Online for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2022’ after which you will be redirected to a new page

Step 3: Next, select ‘New User Registration’ and fill in all the basic details to register yourself. Note down the registration number generated

Step 4: Now, log in using your credentials and click on the ‘Profile Link’ to fill in all profile details

Step 5: Continue to fill in other details in the profile form and upload all the required documents

Step 6: Now, either save the profile temporarily by clicking ‘Save as Draft’ or permanently by clicking on ‘Submit’

Step 7: Now click ‘Apply Online’ and enter all the essential details in the application form. Then either save the application form as a draft or submit it

Step 8: Next, click on ‘Submit Application’ or ‘Edit Application’ in case you want to edit any detail

Step 9: Next, proceed to pay the application fee

Step 10: After successfully submitting the application and making the payment, print the payment receipt by clicking ‘Print Acknowledgment’.

TBJEE 2022: Fee

The fee is Rs 550 for general male candidates, Rs 450 for SC/ST male candidates, and Rs 350 for all female and BPL (male & female) candidates.

TBJEE will be completed in a single day starting with the paper on physics and chemistry from 11 am to 12:30 on April 27. This will be followed by a biology paper from 1:30 pm to 2:15 pm and a mathematics paper from 2:45 to 3:30 pm.

