TCS Begins 2nd Phase of Off-campus Recruitment Drive for Engineering Freshers

After organising an off-campus drive for students in September last year, IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched phase 2 of the placement programme for engineering graduates who passed out in 2020 and 2021. Interested Candidates between the age of 18 to 28 years can register to participate in the drive through the official website of TCS at tcs.com. The last date for registrations is January 16.

TCS Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Students from engineering streams such as BE, BTech, ME, MTech, MCA and MSc who have passed in 2020 and 2021 are eligible for the drive. Applicants will be required to give a hiring test after registration. The hiring tests commenced from November 8, 2021 to hire immediate joiners, and will continue to be held during the second phase of placement.

Advertisement

>Also read| From Deloitte to APPSC, List of Jobs to Apply for This Week

In order to appear for the test, the applicant must have a minimum aggregate of 60 per cent including all subjects and semesters or must have 6 CGPA in each of class 10, class 12, graduation, post-graduation, and diploma (if applicable). The students also must not have any pending backlogs during the time of the test.

TCS Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the TCS career page and from there open the TCS Next Step Portal.

Step 2. Now choose the ‘IT’ category and register by filling in the required details. Already registered candidates can directly login.

Step 3. After filling in the details, submit the application form.

Step 4. Now click ‘Apply For Drive’.

Step 5. Candidates can check the status of their application through ‘Track Your Application’. The status should be ‘Applied for Drive.’

Advertisement

>Read| UPSC Civil Services GK Capsule: Here’s Your Weekly Dose of New, Important Events

Advertisement

TCS Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The hiring test will consist of two parts — A and B being conducted for a duration of two hours and one hour, respectively. Part A will check the cognitive skills of the candidate and will have three tests — numerical ability, verbal ability, and reasoning ability. Part B will cover programming topics like programming logic and coding section through two tests. The total duration of the hiring test will be three hours.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.