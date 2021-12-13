TCS Careers: Tata Consultancy is Hiring Freshers, Selection Test in January

Indian IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has invited applications for its latest hiring in Business Process Services (BPS). Students who have completed a degree or are pursuing a course in arts, commerce, and science can apply for the same. Interested candidates belonging to BCom, BA, BBI, BAF, BBA, BMS, BBM, BCA, BCS, and other similar courses who will pass in 2022 can apply for the hiring process. The application process is open at tcs.com/careers and the last date to apply is January 7.

To be selected for the jobs, candidates will have to clear a selection test followed by a personal interview. The selection test, which is slated to be conducted on January 26, will feature three sections including numerical ability, verbal ability, and reasoning ability. The duration of this test will be 60 minutes. The date of the interview will be announced by TCS at a later stage of the process.

>TCS BPSC Recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Interested candidates can apply for the recruitment process on TCS’s website after registering on the portal under the BPS category at https://nextstep.tcs.com/campus/#/.

Step 2: Candidates will be asked to fill in their personal and academic details when asked during the registration process. Candidates while registering for the recruitment drive should have all the original documents mentioned as applicable.

The candidates while applying for the process should not have a backlog and the gap in academics should not exceed two years. Exceptional performers selected through this process will be part of TCS’ fastest-growing units — cognitive business operations (CBO), banking and financial services and insurance (BFSI), and life sciences in various key roles.

The joining location of the selected candidates will be discussed during the interview and while the preferences will be considered, the final decision will be taken by TCS.

Mock test papers for the preparation of the selection can be downloaded online from TCS’ official website after registering.

