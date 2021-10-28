TCS Hiring Phase 2 Begins, Engineering Graduates Can Apply

The Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has started the registration process for phase 2 of the off-campus drive to recruit suitable engineering graduates. Students who have completed BE, BTech, ME, MTech, MCA, MSc degrees in the year 2020 or 2021 are eligible for this recruitment drive. The last date to complete the registration is November 15.

To be selected for the job, candidates have to clear a written test and interview. The schedule for the written test and interview is not announced yet. The official TCS website states that it will be announced in due course of time.

>TCS Off-Campus Drive Phase 2: Who Can Apply

— Candidates must have secured a minimum aggregate mark of 60 per cent in their Class Xth, Class XIIth, Diploma (if applicable),Graduation and Post-Graduation examination.

— The age of the candidates should be 18-28 years.

— Candidates with prior work experience of up to two years can also apply for the TCS off campus drive.

>TCS Off Campus Hiring Phase 2: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of TCS career https://www.tcs.com/careers/tcs-off-campus-hiring

Step 2: Next click on the link for TCS Next Step Portal provided under the detailed application process

Step 3: Register by submitting all the required details and apply for the TCS Off Campus hiring process. If you are a registered user, kindly log in by using the registration details and proceed to complete the application form.

Step 4: Submit your duly filled application form and click on “Apply For Drive".

Step 5. Confirm your application status, by clicking on “Track Your Application". it should reflect as “Applied for Drive."

>TCS Off Campus Hiring Phase 2: Selection Process

The written test will comprise two parts — Part A will have questions from cognitive skills whereas Part B will have questions from programming skills. The time duration for Part A will be120 minutes and for Part B, it is 180 minutes. The result of the written test will be informed by TCS iON.

For any assistance or query, one can contact TCS Helpdesk Team on its email id: ilp.support@tcs.com or helpline number 18002093111.

